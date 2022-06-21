US bans imports from China’s Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The United States banned all goods produced in China’s western Xinjiang region on Tuesday, following the enactment of a forced labor law signed by President Joe Biden last year.

The US already had several restrictions in place for imports from Xinjiang, where rights groups say Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities have faced a raft of human rights abuses , including being placed in mass internment camps.

Under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, passed at the end of 2021, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will now block all imports made in the region. It will also block goods made by firms outside the region, whose links with Xinjiang companies or the Xinjiang government make them complicit — in the Department of Commerce’s view — in forced labor practices.

“Importers should prove to authorities with ‘clear and convincing evidence’ that the goods are not produced by forced labor should they want to resume the imports,” the CBP said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the ban underscores the Biden administration’s commitment to combating forced labor everywhere.

