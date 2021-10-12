US calls on Russia to do more to crack down on ransomware groups ahead of meeting

The US government has “shared information with Russia regarding criminal ransomware activity being conducted from its territory,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules that the White House set for the call.

“We’ve seen some steps by the Russian government and are looking to see follow-up actions,” said the official, who declined to say what those steps and actions were.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden in June urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on Russian-speaking hackers after a string of ransomware attacks cost US companies millions of dollars. One such incident forced Colonial Pipeline, which provides some 45% of fuel for the East Coast, to shut down operations for days in May.

