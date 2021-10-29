US government bans China Telecom from operating in the country

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The US Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday said it has ordered China Telecom to discontinue US services within 60 days, citing findings that the company’s American subsidiary “is subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government.”

The company is also “highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight.”

The FCC’s action is the culmination of a long dispute with China Telecom, which has operated in the United States for nearly two decades. The agency said it gave the company an opportunity last December to rebut concerns over its presence in the United States, but that China Telecom has failed to do so.

“The FCC’s decision is disappointing,” a China Telecom Americas spokesperson told CNN Business. “We plan to pursue all available options while continuing to serve our mobile customers.”

