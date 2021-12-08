US Navy seized Iranian petroleum products and hundreds of missiles from vessels in Arabian Sea

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The weapons, the department said in the Tuesday release, were seized by the US during “routine maritime security operations.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps organized the shipments of weapons, which were bound for Houthi militias in Yemen, the Justice Department said. The petroleum was taken from “four foreign-flagged tankers in or around the Arabian Sea while en route to Venezuela,” according to the release.

US Navy Central Command seized the weapons from two “flagless vessels” in the Arabian Sea on two occasions: November 25, 2019, and February 9, 2020.

“These successful forfeiture actions are a product of the U.S. government’s coordinated efforts to enforce U.S. sanctions against the IRGC and the Iranian regime,” the release stated.

Read More