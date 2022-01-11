US Warns Against Travel To 3 Caribbean Countries



The US is now warning Americans against travel to Jamaica. The US is now warning Americans against travel to Jamaica.

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 11, 2021: The U.S. State Department is now warning Americans against travel to three Caribbean countries.

The latest “Do Not Travel” Level 4 warnings updated on Monday adds Jamaica and Curacao to the list of Caribbean countries to avoid while renewing its insistence against travel to Aruba.

The US is also warning Americans to reconsider travel to The Bahamas, Suriname and Sint Maarten.

The updated travel advisory comes as several Caribbean countries, including the six, see spike in new cases of COVID-19.

Jamaica now has 103,458 COVID-19 cases while Curacao has 29,069. Aruba reported 27,891 cases while The Bahamas’ tally has reached 28,968. Suriname has 58,714 cases and Sint Maarten, 6,893.

Suriname and Sint Maarten added 1,009 and 201 new cases, respectively yesterday. The death toll there is at 1,198 and 75, respectively.

Jamaica reported 953 new cases Sunday as its death toll reached 2,501.

Curacao added 406 new cases Monday das its death tally reached 194 while Aruba added 499 new cases as its death toll is at 182.

The Bahamas’ death toll is now at 717 and it added 349 new cases Monday.