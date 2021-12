The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The United States defeated Ireland by 26 runs in the 1st Twenty/20 International at Lauderhill, Florida yesterday.

The scores: The United States 188-6 off 20 overs, Ireland 162-6 off 20 overs.

The win has given the United States a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

The second match is being played this evening.