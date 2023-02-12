Usain Bolt All Smiles Showing Off His Billboard Plaque For ‘Country Yutes’

Usain Bolt is celebrating a new music milestone as he shared on Saturday that he earned his first Billboard Plaque.

The sprint legend has been spending his retirement as a music producer, and he has begun to reap the fruits of his labor despite being in the business for a relatively short time. Although he has released several other songs since foraying into the world of music, his debut album Country Yutes made waves on release. The artist shared a motivational message to celebrate the album’s success.

“Thanks to all my Fans who have supported me in everything I do,” he captioned a photo of himself smiling as he held the Billboard plaque. “Just know I don’t take these moments for granted. #CountryYutes.”

Country Yutes was released via Bolt’s record label, 98.5 Records, on September 3, 2021. The project was a collaboration with the artist, who is also his manager and best friend, Nugent’ NJ’ Walker.

The Billboard plaque commemorates the No. 6 position on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the week of September 18, 2021. The album spent several weeks on the charts in 2021 and even at one point had usurped the legendary Bob Marley from the No. 1 spot as his long-streaming record ‘Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers had occupied the top spot for almost half a year unbroken.

The album also rose to #1 on the iTunes Reggae charts just two days after being released. Songs on the album included “Living the Dream” and “It’s a Party,” which resonated with fans.

Usain Bolt and NJ

Usain Bolt was previously criticized by the likes of Popcaan, who insinuated he lacked talent and instead should use his power and influence to create opportunities for poor youths who were talented. Bolt has, however, continued with his music career, writing about his debut album, “I don’t really sing the songs, but I want to produce, I want to be a part of them because I love music so much.”

It’s good to see Usain Bolt in good spirit given that he was recently defrauded of US12.7 million fleeced from his retirement investment account at Stocks and Securities Limited. While the athlete turn music producer admitted that he is not broke, he said that the lost still significantly affects him.