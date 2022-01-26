Users of the HAZ-VCT app to receive instant disaster alerts as soon as issued – NBC SVG

Vincentians who use the myHAZ-VCT mobileapp have been assured that they will receive disaster alerts as soon as they are issued by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

This assurance has come from Geologist Professor Richard Robertson, ahead of the official launch of the app this Friday.

Professor Robertson said the App will utilize the same Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) system which is used by NEMO for public warnings and emergencies.

Professor Robertson said the App will be available for both Apple and Android users.

The myHAZ-VCT isintended to be a mechanism through which information can be captured and shared relating to hazards; and users can also post pictures and other information relating to these hazards so that other persons can be made aware of what is taking place.