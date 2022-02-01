Users of the my HAZ-VCT app assured authentic and accurate information – NBC SVG

Persons who download and use the myHAZ VCT mobile app have been assured that all information posted on the app will be authentic and accurate.

The assurance came from Geologist Professor Richard Robertson, during the official launch of the App on Friday.

Professor Robertson explained that when information is posted on the app it will be validated by local Disaster Management officials before other users can view this information.

He said this is important to ensure that no inaccurate or misleading information is circulated via the app.

The myHAZ-VCT app is a citizen science platform for sharing observations of natural hazards and environmental phenomena in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This app is designed to provide scientists, emergency managers and citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with first-hand information about a range of natural hazards and environmental phenomena that occur in the country.