UWI Seismic Research Scientist ends tour of duty

Scientists attached to the UWI Seismic Research Centre have officially ended their tour of duty in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The UWI Seismic Research Centre says activity at the volcano has declined steadily since the last explosive event on April 22nd, 2021 and all currently available monitoring data points to an end in eruptive activity.

However, the SRC says residual steaming at the summit and lahars (mudslides) in the valleys surrounding the volcano will continue to be observed for some time.

The Soufri?re Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) will now assume responsibility for the operations of the Belmont Observatory. Day to day monitoring of the volcano will be supported by the UWI-SRC remotely from its base in Trinidad.

The on-island scientific staff rotation of the UWI-SRC ends an almost year-long occupation of the Belmont Observatory. After the detection of the new lava dome at La Soufri?re in late December 2020, UWI-SRC scientists based at the observatory oversaw the upgrade of the local seismic and ground deformation monitoring networks, conducted other fieldwork and ground-based measurements, and advised the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the run up to the onset of explosive activity on April 9th, 2021.

Senior Research Fellow (Geologist) at the UWI-SRC, Prof. Richard Robertson believes that the volcano will now go through a period of adjustment. Professor Robertson said the mountain went through a traumatic experience and will take some time to reshape itself.

And director of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, indicating that the Centre continues to monitor La Soufriere in this new phase of activity and will provide support to NEMO and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The volcanic alert level at La Soufri?re remains at YELLOW.

Scientific updates on the volcano will be available on website of the UWI-SRC