UWI Student from SVG Publishes Debut Book on Overcoming Adversity 

The cover of The Struggles We Must Face (left) and an image featuring Niston A. Douglas (right). Photo credit: Niston A. Douglas.

By S.Browne. Updated 1:25 p.m., Thursday, February 19, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Niston A. Douglas, a second-year History and International Relations student from St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the University of the West Indies, has published his debut book, The Struggles We Must Face, which encourages readers to rise above adversity and find hope, strength, and purpose in life’s challenges.

Mr. Douglas describes The Struggles We Must Face as a powerful reflection on hope, unity, resilience, and the pursuit of peace in a troubled world.

He further stated: “The book acknowledges the struggles and injustices humanity faces while emphasizing the strength, faith, and collective effort needed to create a better future. It calls for love over hate, reconciliation over division, and action rooted in faith and compassion. It envisions a world where differences are embraced, wounds are healed, and unity prevails, transforming trials into testimonies and messes into messages of hope. Ultimately, it inspires readers to rise above adversity, work together across cultures and nations, and believe in the possibility of a brighter, more unified tomorrow.”

Mr. Douglas also reflected on the challenges he faced in bringing the publication to life, stating: “Balancing academic responsibilities and student leadership with writing was not an easy task. It required many sleepless nights, constant prayer, and unwavering support from my family and friends.”

He added that the accomplishment is deeply meaningful and gave thanks to Almighty God, “whose guidance made this achievement possible.”

Additionally, Mr. Douglas shared that he hopes the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) may one day consider his book as part of its literature selections for schools across the Caribbean, as he believes its themes strongly relate to the social and global challenges faced today.

The Struggles We Must Face is now available on Amazon. For more information, visit: https://a.co/d/0fA2urzq.

