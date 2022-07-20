UWI will be hosting a conference to highlight Vincentian Identity and Heritage

Issues relating to this country heritage are being addressed over the next two days at a Country Conference organized by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The conference entitled: History, Ancestry and Heritage. The Vincentian identity and heritage: From whence we came’ was officially opened this morning at the refurbished Open Campus Site.

In her address, Head of the Campus, Deborah Dalrymple highlighted the aim of the conference.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/DEBORAH-CONFERENCE.mp3

Mrs. Dalrymple outlined some of the topics to be covered during the Conference.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/DALRYMPLE-CONFERENCE.mp3

Dr. Garrey Dennie, Historian and Professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, USA, delivered the Featured Address at the opening ceremony.