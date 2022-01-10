Vaccinated persons advised to take the necessary precautions and comply with Covid-19 safety protocols – NBC SVG

Health authorities are reminding persons who are fully vaccinated that they must continue to take the necessary precautions and comply with the Covid 19 Safety Protocols.

The reminder has come from Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Miss John cautioned against complacency, noting that the vaccine does not guarantee that persons would not contract Covid 19

Miss John noted that there has been an uptick in the number of positive cases of Covid 19 since the Christmas Season.