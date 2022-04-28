Vaccination week continues with a Health Fair today

Activities to observe Vaccination Week are continuing today with a Health Fair at the Marriaqua Health Complex.

Nursing Supervisor for the Marriaqua Health District, Sister Arlene James says Healthcare providers are offering several services to the public at the Health Fair.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/MARRIAQUA-HEALTH-FAIR.mp3

Sister James says the activities will climax with a March and Rally in Kingstown on Friday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/MARCH-AND-RALLY.mp3

Vaccination Week has as its theme Are You Fully Vaccinated? Get All Your Shots.