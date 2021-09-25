Vanuatu will seek International Court of Justice opinion on climate protection

During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Bob Loughman called on the international community to urgently scale up efforts to address the climate crisis, and warned that its effects “are increasingly eluding the control of individual national governments.”

“For us and other small island developing states especially, our biggest threats are global — most notably climate change, the management of our oceans and of course the Covid-19 pandemic,” Loughman said.

“Therefore, our solutions too must be global.”

The island chain of Vanuatu is home to nearly 250,000 residents, according to the UN.

