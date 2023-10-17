Various Health Districts to conduct promotional campaign on HPV vaccines

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Cervical cancer screening and treatment, PAP test, viruses Some strains infect genitals and can cause cervical cancer. women health concept.

Due to the increased concern of the spread of the Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV, Health Districts across the island will be carrying out a promotional campaign on the benefits of the HPV vaccine.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program, Sister Theckla Jack said the Health Districts are also promoting the benefits of other vaccines.

 

The Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV is spread mainly by sexual contact.

