Vendors Operate Rent-Free at Union Island Market Until January 2026 

A photograph of the new Ferry Terminal and Market as posted by the Agency for Public Information.

By S.Browne. Updated 4:33 p.m., Monday, October 13, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Vendors on Union Island who are operating out of the new Ferry Terminal and Market will be doing so free of cost until January 2026.

Minister of Grenadines Affairs, Hon. Benarva Browne, announced that the two-and-a-half-month rent-free period is to allow vendors a chance to recover and reinvest in their stalls.

“This period provides relief intended to give every vendor time to recover, set up their stalls properly and reinvest in their small businesses without financial strain, The Minister said.

The Minister added that it is commendable that members of the community worked alongside the Government teams, various contractors and donors, to restore not just buildings, but the spirit of community.

“This facility belongs to you. Cherish it, use it. Let it be a place of growth and connections for generations to come. And,so, as we cut this ribbon today, let it remind us that even the fiercest storm cannot break the Vincentian spirit which continues to rise. We rise with gratitude, we rise with resilience, and we rise with faith, with each other,” the senator stressed.

She noted that she is hoping that the facility marks another step towards building a stronger, unified and more connected St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

–End–

This information was sourced from a press release sent to us by the Agency for Public Information.