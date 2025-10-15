Venezuelan Diplomat in SVG Exposes U.S. Sanctions and Militarisation 

A photograph of the head of the diplomatic mission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana. This image was provided by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

By R.Butcher. Updated 5:14 p.m., Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana, has denounced growing United States political, economic, and military threats in the Caribbean, reaffirming his government’s commitment to defending Venezuela’s sovereignty and regional peace during a press conference held in Kingstown on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

His Excellency Pérez Santana described his role as part of a “historic mission” to reveal the truth about Venezuela and the risks posed to the Caribbean by the U.S. actions. “I am here to fulfill a historic mission: to expose with total frankness the truth about what is happening in Venezuela and the risk that this represents for the entire Caribbean. I am not a neutral interlocutor, but a servant of a mandate that obliges us to defend our sovereignty to the last consequence,” he said.

During his address, the diplomat explained that since 2015, the U.S. government has pursued a systematic policy of sanctions and unilateral coercive measures designed to suffocate the Venezuelan economy. According to him, these actions have caused damages exceeding US$640 billion and led to the freezing of more than US$20 billion in assets abroad, severely impacting national development and the livelihoods of Venezuelans.

He further denounced what he termed “the militarisation of the Caribbean by the United States,” citing the presence of warships, submarines, and troops near Venezuela’s territorial waters. “This is a dangerous escalation that puts regional peace at risk and violates the CELAC declaration, which proclaims Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace,” he warned.

Pérez Santana noted that such actions conceal geostrategic and economic interests in Venezuela’s natural resources—oil, gas, gold, and minerals—long coveted by foreign powers.

The Venezuelan envoy additionally condemned what he described as a media war against his country based on misinformation and unfounded accusations aimed at justifying intervention and sanctions. “Venezuela does not threaten the Caribbean. Venezuela calls on the Caribbean to join us in defending truth, self-determination, and the sovereignty of our peoples,” he noted.

This information was provided by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.