Venezuelan Embassy holds ceremony in honour of the former President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a ceremony yesterday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of former President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez.

Addressing the event, which was dubbed For the Love of Chavez

Venezuela’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fransisco Perez, described the late Hugo Chavez as one of the greatest politicians of all time.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/REMEMBER-FRIAS1.mp3

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves also paid tribute to the late President Chavez and his legacy.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/REMEMBER-FRIAS2.mp3

The late Hugo Chavez served as President of Venezuela from 1999 until his death from cancer on March 5, 2013, at the age of 58.