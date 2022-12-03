Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Soufriere Identified – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The victim of Saturday afternoon’s fatal shooting in Soufriere has been identified as Donnie McKinnon, originally from the United Kingdom but had settled in Saint Lucia several years ago and was a citizen of this country.

The deceased is said to have been a resident of Reunion, Choiseul.

According to reports, he and another expatriate living in Saint Lucia for some time and who also became a Saint Lucian citizen were at a bar at Market Road, Soufriere, when they were shot.

McKinnon later succumbed while his companion was injured, and emergency responders transported him to St. Jude Hospital.

The shooting has sent shockwaves through the community of Soufriere, where residents said both men were well-known.

“Everyone knew them. They were community people. This is sad,” one resident told St Lucia Times.

Saint Lucia has recorded 67 homicides this year.

