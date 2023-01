The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

A 12-year-old girl was burnt to death in a fire at her home on Giltress Street in Rollington Town, Kingston on Thursday.

She has been identified as Liah Hugh, who reportedly attended Kingston High School.

Her body was found in the house after a blaze that was put out by members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

The fire got started in late morning.

A video below captured the scenery after the tragedy.

