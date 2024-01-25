Vigie highway requires immediate attention – says Minister of Transport and Works

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel says the Vigie Highway is a road that requires immediate attention.

Minister Daniel made the statement while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this week where he said approximately four kilometers of road on that highway needs urgent work.

Minister Daniel said the entire highway needs work noting that the ministry of transport and works is working assiduously to commence the road repairs.

