Villa Beach Recreational Facility only the first of several development projects

The Villa Beach Recreational Facility which was officially opened this week will be used as a benchmark in the ministry of tourism’s quest to develop other tourism sites across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The statement was made by Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development Carlos James while speaking at the opening ceremony of the facility on Monday.

Minister James outlined some of the important features of the facility.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CARLOS-BENCHMARK.mp3

The Tourism Minister also listed a number of other sites which have been earmarked for enhancement and development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/ENHANCEMENT-AND-DEVELOPMENT.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said the Government will be carrying out additional work at Villa Beach to enhance the area.

Minister Gonsalves gave that commitment during his address at the opening of the Villa Beach Recreational Facility on Monday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CG-VILLA-BEACH.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said the Facility becomes an integral part of the country’s Tourism Product.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CG-VILLA-BEACH1.mp3

The Villa Beach Recreational facility is a two story complex comprising of a reception and security area, washrooms, deck, vending kiosk, showers and change rooms.