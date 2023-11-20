Vincentian artistes urged to participate in Bring Your Song and Come Competition

Vincentian artistes have been called upon to participate in the Bring Your Song and Come Competition, which forms part of the Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

The call comes from Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee Orande “Bomani” Charles.

He says music is an important part if the Christmas and Nine Mornings festivities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/BOMANI-CHRISTMAS-MUSIC.mp3

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, Lennox Bowman said Heritage Square will be transformed for nine mornings and expressed gratitude to all the sponsors of the festival.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/BOWMAN-NEW-LOOK.mp3