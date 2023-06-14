Vincentian delegation attends high level meeting in Barbados

A two-member delegation is representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a high-level technical meeting on Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health in Barbados.

The Vincentian delegation comprises Minister of Health St Clair Prince and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan.

The four-day Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organisation (WHO) meeting, involves Ministers of Health from Small Island Developing States (SIDs) across the world as well as other high level health officials.

Among the issues being discussed are the impact of NCD’s, the plans of individual Governments to tackle these as well as the consequences of Climate Change on NCDs and Mental Health.

Minister Prince said NCD’s are the greatest public health threat of our time and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is placing heavy emphasis in responding to them.

The Ministry of Health has designated 2023 as the year for increased focus on NCDs and Mental Health.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases account for over 60 per cent of deaths each year.