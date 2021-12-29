Vincentian Hayden Billingy wins award of merit from the Best Short Film Competition – NBC SVG

Vincentian Hayden Billingy has won a prestigious Award of Merit from The Best Short Film Competition.

The award was given for his Music Video/Short film Shout It Out, which paid homage to the culture of the Kalinago and the Garifuna people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Shout It Out is the latest single by Hayden Billingy, and it echoes hope in difficult situations, with its catchy hook: God’s Got That.

The film capitalized on historic locations such as Greggs Mountain, Black Point Tunnel, and Argyle Cayo Village, which are significant landmarks in the historic struggle of the nation’s indigenous people.

The Best Short Film Competition recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change.

Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry.