Vincentian Journalist Kenton Chance awarded the 2022 Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award

Vincentian Journalist Kenton Chance has been awarded the 2022 Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award by Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan on behalf of Taiwan’s Ministry of Education.

This award was dedicated to graduates of the Taiwan University Scholarship Programme.

In 2011, Mr. Chance graduated from Ming Chuan University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and obtained a Master of Arts in International Affairs Global Governance from the same university the following year.

In 2009, Mr. Chance started iWitness News as a requirement for a course for his undergraduate studies and continued to operate the site as a source of news and current affairs information from or concerning St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Today, iWitness News has grown to be one of the leading source of News in SVG.

Chance said the award will continue to motivate him to be true to the training that he received in Taiwan

He thanked the Government of Taiwan for the recognition and the Taiwanese Embassy in Kingstown for nominating him as a candidate.

Chance is one of 10 people globally to have received the award this year

He is the first Vincentian to receive this award.