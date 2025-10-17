Vincentian Performers make history in Miami 

From left to right: CHILLBILL, Kevin Lyttle, and Skinny Fabulous. This image was provided by Joshua Lewis.

By Admin. Updated 1:54 p.m., Thursday, October 16, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

When the up and coming recording artist CHILLBILL uploaded a video of himself recording his hit song ‘DahLayne’ he didn’t imagine that barely a month later he would be performing it on the Main Stage in Miami with not one but two Vincentian music legends and a multiple Grammy winning producer.

‘DahLayne’ was meant as a tribute to Kevin Lyttle’s monster smash from 2003 and contains elements of the original hit. When Lyttle heard the song, he was blown away and immediately gave the project his blessing.

The soca ‘General’ Skinny Fabulous also leans his weight on the track with a signature high energy verse to lift the All-Star line up even further. Add the Jamaican grammy winning maestro IzyBeats on the production with his signature ‘Izy are you kidding me’ tag on the intro, and the result is an instant classic.

After the song hit the airwaves across the Caribbean and diaspora and reached number 22 on the USA iTunes reggae chart, CHILL was invited by the organisers to perform at the closing show of Miami Carnival. Skinny and Kevin both joined him on stage as the three St. Vincent Grammar School alumni wowed the crowd with their engaging performances.

When interviewed after the show, CHILLBILL was asked about his whirlwind few weeks “It’s honestly been a surreal experience. I’ve spent years performing on stages, but usually behind the scenes, playing instruments, and supporting other artists. Now, stepping into the spotlight as the artist myself feels amazing. The love and support I’ve received, especially from the musical legends in my country, has been truly humbling. I’m excited to see what’s next on this journey!”

Vincentian recording artist Marlon Roudette who currently manages CHILLBILL and owns the record label ‘Trincy Music’ that released the song ‘DahLayne’ was beaming with pride after the show commenting, “Some people may regard this moment as an overnight success story but CHILL has been working on his craft for years. We are delighted to be a part of his story and help him launch his vision globally”

‘DahLayne’ is currently out now on all streaming platforms worldwide.

This information was provided by Joshua Lewis.