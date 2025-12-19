U.S. Diplomatic Mission Reaffirms Bilateral Ties with Newly Elected SVG Leadership  Man shot and rushed to hospital  Cuba-SVG Relations Reaffirmed Under New Foreign Minister  Vincentian professor Dr Byron-Cox launches new book tonight (Dec 19)  SVG Showcases Nautical Strength at Antigua Charter Yacht Show  Minister Bramble Pledges Trusted, Qualified Diplomats to Drive SVG’s Foreign Policy 
Vincentian professor Dr Byron-Cox launches new book tonight (Dec 19) 

19 December 2025
A collage featuring the cover of Professor Dr. Byron-Cox’s new book and an image of Professor Cox.

By Admin. Updated 9:22 a.m., Friday, December 19, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

The book, described as a new homegrown Vincentian  philosophical treatise entitled, “Living in Wisdom – an examination of human nature.” 

This work written by Vincentian, Dr. Richard A. Byron-Cox will be officially released to the Vincentian public at an event scheduled to take place at Basil’s at Villa.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m.

A release from the author, an SVG Cultural Ambassador states that the work while philosophical in nature, is written in very simple language, thus making it accessible to all. 

The Vincentian linguist and international law and relations expert says that the book is focused on practical philosophy sharing thoughts, ideas, and reflections gained over decades, living the life of a student in  foreign lands, an international civil servant, diplomat, university professor, and above all, an ordinary Vincentian, who grew up under normal circumstances, blended with very peculiar challenges, which taught him unique life lessons.

Living in Wisdom – an examination of human nature – is a work that reviewers around the world have received well. Vincentian Historian and UWI lecturer, Dr. Cleve Scott postulates, “This work offers unadulterated sensibilities expressed through musings.” He goes on to state, “The ‘inward hunger’ that drove the author has gifted the world an excellent addition to the body of Caribbean literary works.” Guyanese international law specialist, Lancelot G. J Willstells us that, “Richard A. Byron Cox- The quintessential Caribbean man, author’s perspectives in a compellingly authentic, yet deeply philosophically disturbing way- with thoughts that retrace the borders of morality and ethics, descriptive of his spiritual values and underscoring his literary genius. 

The launch event will be chaired by former diplomat Mr. Dexter Rose, will feature an introduction by Mr Ronnie Daniel, a philosophical appreciation of the work by Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, and a discussion of the work between Vincentian Historian Dr. Garry Micheal Denny and the Author.

These will be followed by an open discussion in which all attendees will be welcome to participate.

The event will culminate with a book signing by Dr. Byron- Cox.

 Authorised by the Author, 

Dr. Richard A. Byron-Cox

END

 

