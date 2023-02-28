Vincentian Soca Superstar and Cultural Ambassador Commended

Vincentian Soca Superstar and Cultural Ambassador, Kevin Lyttle has been commended for his stellar performance at the Raptors Games in Toronto, Canada last week.

The commendation came from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SVG Tourism Authority Glen Beache, during a News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Tourism on Monday.

Mr. Beache said Turn Me On star represented this country well at the event.

The Raptors game was held as part of Caribbean Heritage Night.