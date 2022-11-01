Vincentian stakeholders urged to ensure their license are up to date

Quality Assurance Manager at the SVG Tourism Authority Nathalie Shortte is encouraging stakeholders to ensure that their license are up to date.

The stakeholder groupings include Accommodation; Taxis; Tour Operators; Short term Vehicle Rentals and Tour Guides

Sergeant Kenny Jones of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says efforts will be made to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in Kingstown during the cruise Season.

