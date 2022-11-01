Vincentian stakeholders urged to ensure their license are up to date

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Quality Assurance Manager at the SVG Tourism Authority Nathalie Shortte is encouraging stakeholders to ensure that their license are up to date.
The stakeholder groupings include Accommodation; Taxis; Tour Operators; Short term Vehicle Rentals and Tour Guides
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TOURISM-LICENSE.mp3
Sergeant Kenny Jones of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says efforts will be made to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in Kingstown during the cruise Season.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/TOURISM-TRAFFIC.mp3
