Vincentian students congratulated for their performance in the CSEC examinations

Students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been congratulated for their performance in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations CSEC and CAPE Exams this year.

The commendation came from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves while speaking on Radio this week.

He said the students performed well despite the challenges.

The Ministry of Education says passing grades of One to Five were obtained in 1,659 subject sittings, representing an overall pass rate of 87.78-percent.

This represents a slight decrease compared to the 2021 results, where the overall pass rate of 91.22-percent.