Vincentian students have made improvements in this years CSEC Mathematics examinations

There has been an improvement in the number of grade ones attained by candidates who sat the CSEC Mathematics examination here this year.

That is according to Item Bank Manager at CXC Dr. James Young while presenting a breakdown of the results at a ceremony this morning.

Dr. Young said there was an increase in comparison to the last three years.

Dr. Young said with regards to English A 21% of the candidates received grade one passes in comparison to last year’s 19%.