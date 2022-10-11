Vincentian students urged to participate in the 2022  VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair

Vincentian students are being urged to participate in the 2022 VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair.

The Fair will be held from November 7th to 11th, at the Kingstown Anglican School Annex opposite the Victoria Park, with the theme Scientific Innovation and Creativity – Keys to Our Nation’s Resiliency.

Addressing the official launch, Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin-Jack, said the Science Fair provides an ideal opportunity for the nation’s budding Scientists to emerge.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/JACK-SCIENCE.mp3

Mrs Martin Jack said Science can play an important role in national development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/JACK-SCIENCE-1.mp3

The deadline for registration for the National Science and Technology Fair is Thursday October 20th.