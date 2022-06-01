Vincentians advised to be mindful of their vulnerability to hazards for the 2022 Hurricane season

Vincentians are being advised to ensure that they are aware of their vulnerability to hazards for the 2022 Hurricane Season.

The advice has come from Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service, Billy Jeffers.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme on Monday, Mr. Jeffers said as Vincentians prepare for the start of the Hurricane Season on June 1st, they must be aware of the various hazards which accompany hurricanes and which ones are more likely to affect them.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ASSOCIATED1.mp3

Mr. Jeffers also appealed to residents to ensure that their Hurricane plans are in place, and also to find out the location of the closest Shelters in their communities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ASSOCIATED2.mp3