Vincentians advised to remain vigilant as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues

Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service Billy Jeffers is appealing to residents across the country to be prepared and remain vigilant as the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues.

He made this appeal during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this week.

Mr. Jeffers said although the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been rather quiet so far there is still some time to go before the season ends and anything can happen within this period.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/UNCERTAIN.mp3