Vincentians advised to stay connected to the media for weather updates during the Hurricane season

Vincentians and other residents here are again being urged to stay connected to their radios and other media to ensure that they are in tuned with up-to-date weather bulletins during the Hurricane season.

This advice came from Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service, Billy Jeffers as he provided some tips on how to be prepared for weather events.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program last week, Mr. Jeffers noted that the Hurricane season is always a time of uncertainty.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/WEATHER-CONNECT.mp3