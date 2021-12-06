Vincentians advised to stay vigilant during Christmas season

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to Vincentians to remain vigilant at all times during the Christmas Season and to continue implementing the Covid 19 Safety Protocols.

This appeal was made by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Keizer Beache urged shoppers to keep their masks on at all times.

Dr. Keizer Beache also advised persons to try, wherever possible to avoid large crowds while shopping in Kingstown