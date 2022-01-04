Vincentians advised to take the Covid-19 vaccine in light of omicron variant – NBC SVG

As the omi-cron variant of the Covid 19 virus continues to spread across the globe, Vincentians who have not taken the Covid 19 vaccine are being advised to consider taking the shot.

The advice has come from Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Miss John outlined the characteristics of the new variant, noting that persons who are already fully vaccinated should consider taking a booster for additional protection.