Vincentians are advised against self diagnosing when feeling sick

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache is appealing to Vincentians not to stay at home and self-diagnose and treat themselves whenever they are feeling sick, as the COVID19 Pandemic continues.

She made the appeal during an interview with NBC News as she called for unvaccinated people to desist from mingling and to continue practicing the safety protocols.

Dr. Keizer Beache said when people are feeling sick they have no reason to be afraid but they should instead come forward so they can receive medical attention as early as possible, especially if they have COVID19.

She is also continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated so their bodies can better fight COVID19.

Dr. Keizer Beache said they have the Sputnik Light Vaccine in St. Vincent and the Grenadines of which people can receive one dose and be considered fully vaccinated as well as the Pfizer for Children twelve years and older.

She highlighted that all of the people who have died from COVID19 in the country were unvaccinated.