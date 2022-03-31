Vincentians are being reminded to file their taxes – NBC SVG

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Vincentians are being reminded to file their taxes – NBC SVG
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Just a few hours left before the deadline for Vincentians to file their Income Tax Returns.

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department, Kelvin Pompey is urging employees to ensure they comply with the March 31st deadline.

He tells NBC News that there are penalties for persons who fail to meet the deadline.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/FILING-DEADLINE.mp3

See also

Mr. Pompey pointed out that most Businesses have been meeting their tax obligations over the years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/FILING-OBLIGATION.mp3