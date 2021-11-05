Vincentians are invited to share their views on a draft National Physical Development Plan, to guide the more integrated, resilient and sustainable development of our multi-island state.

A draft National Physical Development Plan has been produced. The Plan is intended to guide the physical form of recovery and development over the next 20 years.

Before proceeding further, stakeholders and communities will have an opportunity to hear about and share their views and comments on the proposed plan.

This updated draft National Physical Development Plan is being spearheaded by the Physical Planning and Development Board through the Physical Planning Unit (PPU).

To hear about the draft Plan, an online consultation event is to be held on Thursday, 11th November at 6.30pm.

In addition to attending this meeting, individuals and organisations are invited to make their voices heard on the draft National Physical Development Plan by visiting the Government’s website: http://www.transport.gov.vc/transport/ to download the draft document and share their feedback.

The public can also submit comments by email to the PPU: [email protected] or [email protected].

Following the consultation process, the draft National Physical Development Plan will be amended in concert with the Physical Planning Unit and the Physical Planning and Development Board while incorporating comments from the public engagement.