Vincentians are reminded that the Covid 19 pandemic is not over

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John is reminding Vincentians that the Covid 19 pandemic is not yet over.

Ms. John made the point during NBC’s Face to Face on Friday.

She said although covid numbers have dwindled significantly, persons must continue to be cautious around the vulnerable members of the population.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/COVID-PRESENCE.mp3

Ms. John also outlined some of the ways in which persons can care for themselves and others as Covid-19 lingers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/COVID-CARE.mp3