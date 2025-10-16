Vincentians Can Access Free Legal Aid Services Through RedRoot SVG 

A photograph of Executive Director of RedRoot SVG Inc., Mrs. Phylicia Alexander-Lavia.



By S.Browne. Updated 6:50 p.m., Thursday, October 16, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

RedRoot SVG Inc. is calling on members of the public especially women, youth, and vulnerable persons experiencing domestic violence, discrimination, or legal challenges to take advantage of the organisation’s Legal Aid Clinic, which provides free and confidential legal support.

The Legal Aid Clinic, operated by RedRoot SVG, offers critical assistance to individuals who cannot afford private legal representation.

Services include legal advice, document preparation, case referrals, and advocacy support for victims of gender-based violence, workplace harassment, family disputes, and other social justice concerns.

“Too many people are suffering in silence because they feel they have nowhere to turn,” said Executive Director of RedRoot SVG Inc., Phylicia Alexander-Lavia.

“Our Legal Aid Clinic exists to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, has access to justice and the support they need to rebuild their lives.”

RedRoot SVG’s Legal Aid Clinic also works closely with counsellors, social workers, and partner organisations to provide a holistic response, combining legal support with counselling, skills training, and empowerment programmes.

The organisation emphasises that these services are free, confidential, and open to all, especially women and families in crisis who may be facing abuse or seeking legal guidance.

RedRoot SVG is encouraging members of the public to take advantage of these legal aid services. Individuals can call or WhatsApp 784-456-7668 or 784-491-7668, email [email protected], or follow @RedRootSVG on social media for more information or to access support.

-END-

This information was sourced from a press release sent to us by RedRoot SVG.