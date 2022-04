The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentians are continuing to mourn the loss of prominent businessman Omroy Theophilus “OT” Mayers, whom died on Saturday.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed sadness at his passing, and described him as an extra ordinary businessman.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/OT-MAYERS-DEATH.mp3