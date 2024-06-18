Vincentians Encouraged to enter National Home Garden Competition

Vincentians are being urged to register for the National Home Garden Competition, which will be held from July 1st to October 31st this year.

The Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, is partnering with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund to host the Home Garden Competition.

The competition will be held in three categories – Crops, Livestock or Mixed Farming, (both crops and livestock).

Project Officer of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Kimmette Robertson says the fund is committed to eradicating hunger in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/KIMMET-GARDEN.mp3

The deadline for submission for the Home Garden Competition is June 30th and Robertson is urging persons to participate in this important initiative.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/KIMMET-GARDEN1.mp3