Vincentians encouraged to practice proper water storage to reduce Dengue cases

Vincentians are being urged to do their part to reduce the cases of dengue, through the use of proper water storage methods.

Shari Cunningham made the call while speaking to NBC Radio on Bequia, at the end of a one week training program that saw the employment of 8 new vector control inspectors.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/BEQUIA-VECTOR-CONTROL-4.mp3

And Environmental health officer and senior officer with responsibility for vector control, Rhodesia Grant, says that health is a shared responsibility and urged persons within the various communities to do their part to eradicate the mosquitoes that cause dengue.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/BEQUIA-VECTOR-COMMUNITY.mp3