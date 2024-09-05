Vincentians encouraged to take advantage of training opportunities as intra-regional movement increases

Vincentians are being encouraged to take advantage of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) being offered in preparation for the full movement of people across the Caribbean.

This encouragement has come from Minister of National Mobilization, Keisal Peters.

The Minister gave the encouragement while supporting the Immigration (Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals) (Amendment) Act which was passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister Peters said that St Vincent and the Grenadines has made strides as it relates to TVET.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/TVET.mp3

The Minister explained that obtaining a vocational certificate offers the documentation and proof of an individual’s skills and allows the person to move freely.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/TVET-1.mp3

Photo credit: API