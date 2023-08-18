Vincentians gathered in numbers to witness the Institute of Governance and Politics of Latin America and the Caribbean’s official launching

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Vincentians gathered in numbers to witness the Institute of Governance and Politics of Latin America and the Caribbean’s official launching
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A wide cross-section of the society gathered at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown last night, to witness the official  launch of the Institute of Governance and Politics of Latin  America and the Caribbean.

Then launch was hosted by the ruling Unity Labour Party,  ULP, with the theme: Building Future Leaders Today 

Delivering the feature address at the event, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained what the Institute is about.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PM-INSTITUTE.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters said the newly-launched Institute will help to enlighten citizens on a range of critical issues.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/INSTITUTE-PETERS.mp3

See also

The launch was also addressed by Minister of Urban Development Energy, Seaport Administration, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Benarva Browne.

Photo credit: Vincy Powa

 