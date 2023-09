Vincentians have again been reminded to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses associated with the ongoing hot weather conditions.

The reminder came from Medical practitioner Dr. Franklyn James during NBC’s Face to Face programme last week.

Dr. James advised persons to wear loose clothing and keep hydrated

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/PRECAUTIONS.mp3

Photo credit: News Flash